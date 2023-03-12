Priyanka Chopra recently recounted an emotional reaction she had while experiencing body shaming.

People reported that the 40-year-old “Citadel” star disclosed while speaking at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival on Friday that she was recently body-shamed.

“Someone told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized,” the actress told the crowd.

“I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband [Nick Jonas], and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample size, and that’s a problem.”

Chopra then revealed that a size two is considered a sample size in Hollywood.

The “Love Again” actress also admitted that this isn’t the first time she’s been told something “difficult to hear” within the industry.

“In my job, the pressure is so intense you can’t really show the chinks in your armour,” explained the recent mother of one to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Priyanka Chopra at SXSW — Photo: Gary Miller/WireImage via Getty

“I think sometimes people forget you are even human,” Chopra continued. “And those pressures — it’s inexplicable.”

Chopra also expressed grievances over the fact that people have written the “meanest and nastiest things” about her and her family, including her 1-year-old daughter Malti.

“I can’t explain how it feels when you are sitting down on your couch and you just feel the world coming at you because people have forgotten that you are human.”

Chopra concluded that what keeps her grounded amidst all of the negativity is being surrounded by people who genuinely love and support her.

“It doesn’t have to be a room full of people — I can count them on my hands,” she finished.