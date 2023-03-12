James Hong was 3 months old when the first Oscars were handed out in 1929.

At 94, he’s finally made the show.

Wearing a bow tie with googly eyes, the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor arrived in his typically playful mood for the Oscars.

READ MORE: SAG Awards Best Moments: From A ‘Parks And Rec’ Reunion To James Hong’s Iconic Speech

“It shows if you wait long enough, you’ll make it,” Hong told ABC as he walked the champagne-colored carpet. “I’m very happy that my mother fed me those bitter herbs when I was young. That’s carried me on now to 94 and one month.”