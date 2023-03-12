Kaala Bhairava is living the dream.

On Sunday night, the Indian musician is set to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from the international blockbuster “RRR”, alongside Rahul Sipligunj.

Variety caught up with Bhairava on the Oscars red carpet, where he revealed his wish to collaborate with Rihanna, who will also be performing at the awards show.

Talking about the rehearsals for their performance, Bhairava said, “That was amazing. Such a wonderful auditorium. I just can’t imagine what it will be with a full house, with so many greats and so many people we idolize, sitting there in the audience, watching us do our thing. How cool is that?”

And when asked who he is most looking forward to seeing watching from the audience, he said, “I’m very much looking forward to Rihanna. I hope she enjoys our performance.”

He then revealed that if he could collaborate with the singer, he’d love to do a new “Rihanna version” of “Naatu Naatu”.

Meanwhile, Rihanna will be taking the stage to perform the nominated song “Lift Me Up”, from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.