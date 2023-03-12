“Only Murders in the Building” is back for a third season with a special guest star.

The teaser, airing this Sunday at the 2023 Academy Awards, introduced fans to the Oscar-winning new guest star participating in this season’s murder mysteries: Meryl Streep.

The teaser starts on a bombastic note as death occurs, leaving protagonists Mabel Mara (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) entirely shocked.

Viewers will remember the second season of the Disney+ series ended with the death of Paul Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy as he collapsed on stage during Oliver’s directorial comeback.

“This really happened again?” Oliver says in disbelief regarding the latest death in the hit series. Mabel jokingly quips: “Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?”

The trailer continues as it shows a roundtable of people, most likely for Oliver’s production, with Streep making her appearance gleefully. The room quiets down for her to speak as she laughs: “Oh my god, it’s me!” she proclaims. “Oh, I’m sorry. It’s me, isn’t it?”

The trailer wraps up with Rudd’s character, Ben, excited to join the production before his unexpected death.

The third season will stream on Disney+ and Hulu though there appears to be no release date officially confirmed yet.