Even a Nobel Prize winner gets starstruck by Rihanna.

On Sunday night, women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai attended the 2023 Academy Awards, and during a red carpet interview she revealed her love for the “Diamond” singer.

Asked who she is most excited to meet at the Oscars, she named Rihanna.

So Nobel laureate Malala says she’s excited to see and (possibly) meet Rihanna tonight. Only at the #oscars pic.twitter.com/AVGVpFZnw1 — Glenn Sumi (@glennsumi) March 12, 2023

Fans, of course, were quick to take joy in Malala’s love for Rihanna on social media.

Malala just said that she cannot wait to see Rihanna, TASTE GIRL TASTE!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/VxCyGMrixp — BadgalRodo (@badgalrodo) March 12, 2023

Even Malala is fan-girling over Rihanna. 😆 #Oscars — Sheila Keenan (@shadwell123) March 12, 2023

Malala fangirling over Rihanna ❤️ — Ylenia (@yled) March 12, 2023

Malala Yousafzai has her own production company, and she's a fan of Rihanna?? Wow. #Oscars — Rain Goddess (@GivLivLuvGro) March 12, 2023

Rihanna will be at the Oscars performing the song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, for which she is nominated for Best Original Song.

Yousafzai, meanwhile, is at the awards show as an executive producer on Joshua Seftel’s “Stranger at the Gate”, which is nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.