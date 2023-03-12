When the carpet is champagne colored, you need a lady in red! Cara Delevingne is making a memorable debut at this year’s Academy Awards.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old actress-model, who is presenting at the Oscars, showed up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder red gown with a high slit up her right leg, a bow on her right shoulder and a dramatic train. She wore her hair pulled back in a sleek low bun, and accessorized with a diamond statement necklace and earrings. As for her shoes, she sported a pair of strappy, extremely high heels.

Cara Delevingne – Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Delevingne’s big moment comes just a few days after Vogue published an interview with her, where she opened up about her journey to getting sober.

“From September, I just needed support. I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I’ve known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying,” she shared. “They looked at me and said, ‘You deserve a chance to have joy.'”

Delevingne is now over four months sober after checking into rehab in late 2022 and committing to a 12-step program. “This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much,” she told the magazine. “People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

For more coverage of the 2023 Academy Awards, including the full list of winners, keep checking back with ETonline.com.

