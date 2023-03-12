It’s going to be an emotional night for Austin Butler.

The actor is up for Best Actor for his performance as the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis”, and on the red carpet he shared his longtime love for the Oscars.

“Even when I was a kid, I would watch and if there was a sound mixer who would win, I would get tears in my eyes,” he told the Associated Press.

Austin Butler – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Butler is considered among the front-runners for the Best Actor prize, along with “The Whale” star Brendan Fraser.

In the lead-up to the Academy Awards, Butler has won the BATFA for Best Actor, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, along with numerous other awards an nominations from guilds and critics circles.