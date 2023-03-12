Click to share this via email

Hugh Grant didn’t seem happy about being at the Oscars.

On Sunday night, the “Notting Hill” star walked the red carpet and stopped for an interview with “Countdown” co-host Ashley Graham, but things got pretty awkward.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

Grant generally appeared disengaged, responding to a question about who he is most excited to see win with, “No one in particular.”

Asked what he was wearing, Grant said, “Just my suit,” and as for who designed it? “My tailor.”

Grant appears in the Oscar-nominated “Glass Onion”, but asked how fun it was to shoot the film, the actor said, “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in for about three seconds.”

Graham asks if he at least had fun filming the the movie, to which he responded, “Almost.”

On Twitter, Oscar watchers couldn’t get enough of the awkwardness, and Grant’s disinterested vibe.

hugh grant does not give one fuck pic.twitter.com/YbkXyBMHoX — Molly (@jammminontheone) March 12, 2023

And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant just gave the most dismissive interview I’ve ever seen, it was amazing. I’m paraphrasing but: “I LOVED Glass Onion, didn’t you love being in that?” “Well I was in it for about three seconds.” “But you showed up and had fun!” “Yeah, not really.” pic.twitter.com/uMRrkNk1qQ — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant rolls his eyes after his awkward interview with Ashley Graham. She tried! pic.twitter.com/ss2IDUNA8b — celebitchy (@celebitchy) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant giving Ashley Graham such a hard time in this #Oscars pre-show interview: “Are you pulling for anyone tonight?”

“No, not particularly 😐”

“Did you enjoy shooting Glass Onion”

“I was barely in it so…not really,”

[awkward silence] Like?? 😭 — Whoremione Granger (@BuzzFeedObi) March 12, 2023

Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow what a dick #oscars pic.twitter.com/oq3jMcWk6x — Jay (@theshamingofjay) March 12, 2023

That Hugh Grant red carpet interview was so fucking painful — amil (@amil) March 12, 2023