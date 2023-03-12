Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back when it came to last year’s biggest Oscars controversy.

On Sunday night, during his opening monologue, the Academy Awards host joked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at last year’s ceremony.

“We have nominees from every corner of Dublin,” Kimmel joked. “Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.”

“We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” he went on. “So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.”

Kimmel also joked about the measures the Academy has put in place to prevent or respond to another incident should one occur during the show.

“The Academy has a crisis team in place and if anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year. Nothing. Just sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

Only minutes after the slap last year, Smith was awarded Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard”.