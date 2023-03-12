Click to share this via email

Jimmy Kimmel had some fun at Austin Butler’s expense.

During his Oscars opening monologue on Sunday night, the host joked about the actor’s “Elvis” accent.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Ended Up In The ER The Week After Wrapping ‘Elvis’

“He was so convincing as Elvis,” Kimmel said, “Still is.”

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Austin Butler’s Elvis accent at the #Oscars: “He was so convincing as Elvis, still is.” pic.twitter.com/2HJMOZI67i — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

The joke was a reference to speculation surrounding Butler’s voice, which has continued to sound a lot like Elvis Presley throughout the press tour and awards season.

READ MORE: Riley Keough Says She Was ‘In Tears For A Week’ Over Austin Butler’s Portrayal Of Grandfather Elvis Presley

Butler has addressed his voice in interviews, saying on “The Graham Norton Show” last month, “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing. One song took 40 takes.”