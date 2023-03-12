Jimmy Kimmel is roasting the Oscars for their lack of female representation.

Kimmel aimed at the Academy during his opening monologue.

The “Late Night” personality began questioning how James Cameron and “Top Gun” actor Tom Cruise weren’t in attendance.

“Tom Cruise and James Cameron didn’t show up. The two guys who insisted we go to the theatre didn’t go to the theatre.”

While poking fun at James Cameron, Jimmy Kimmel jokes about the lack of female director nominees at the #Oscars: “How does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed ‘Avatar’? What do they think he is? A woman?” pic.twitter.com/Iqh9g0vSr0 — The Recount (@therecount) March 13, 2023

“James Cameron is not here. You know a show is too long when even James Cameron can’t sit through it,” he joked initially before digging into the Academy’s lack of gender diversity.

“Some of the critics are saying James Cameron isn’t here because he didn’t get a best director nomination. And while I find that very hard to believe about a man of such deep humility, he does have a point. I mean, how does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed ‘Avatar‘? What do they think he is, a woman?”

The audience immediately erupted in shocked laughter.

Kimmel also took many playful shots at the audience throughout his monologue.

“Everybody looks so great. When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder is Ozempic is right for me,” he said, referring to the popular weight-loss drug.