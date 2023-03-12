Click to share this via email

Lady Gaga surprised the Oscars this year with her appearance; however, the internet also received a surprise sneak peek at her look in “Joker 2”.

The actress and musician nearly missed the Oscars this year, allegedly due to the filming of her new film with Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker 2”.

However, she still made a fashionable Gaga appearance on the carpet and is now set to perform during the ceremony. The pop megastar arrived in a black sheer Versace ballgown with a full skirt.

Lady Gaga — Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

As Gaga made a surprise attendance at Hollywood’s biggest night, another surprise rocked the internet. A new photo of the “Shallow” songstress’s latest role in “Joker 2” hit the internet, and she looks quite wide-eyed and stern as Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga on the set of ‘Joker 2.’ pic.twitter.com/uqRs3UIzxY — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2023

“she looks stunning and perfect as harley,” wrote one user below the photo tweeted out by the pop culture Twitter account Pop Base.

Gaga is running for Best Original Song at this year’s ceremony for her track “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”.