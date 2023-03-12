Get ready to take a trip under the sea.

On Sunday night, during the Oscars, Disney debuted the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action remake “The Little Mermaid”, starring Halle Bailey.

Photo: Disney

“‘The Little Mermaid’ is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure,” the official description reads. “The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.”

Photo courtesy of Disney

“While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

Photo courtesy of Disney

Along with highlighting more of Bailey’s performance, the trailer also gives fans the first real look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

Photo courtesy of Disney

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film also stars Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

“The Little Mermaid” opens in theatres May 26.