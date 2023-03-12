From the Super Bowl to the Oscars, Rihanna continues to make an effortlessly stylish impact.

The Fenty founder, expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, arrived at the 2023 Oscars champagne carpet in a sheer black Alaïa gown.

The mom-to-be, who already has a 9-month-old son with Rocky, topped off the stylish look with a messy high-rise bun and a glamorously red lip.

Rihanna — Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The recent Super Bowl performer is set to perform her Oscar-nominated track “Lift Me Up” during Hollywood’s most significant award ceremony. The track is nominated for Best Original Song and is one of two songs Rihanna performed for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

The nomination is Rihanna’s first nod from the Oscars, although she already has 9 Grammys.

Rihanna posted a heartwarming photo of her infant sobbing earlier this month on Instagram, playfully writing that he was crying because he “found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

The post also shared a video of Rihanna showing the music video for “Lift Me Up” to the little one.