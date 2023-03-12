Angela Bassett gets respect.

At the Oscars on Sunday night, “Creed III” co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took the stage to present Best Cinematography.

But in the middle of their presentation, they took a moment to shout out the Oscar-nominated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star.

“Hey Auntie, we love you,” they said, taking a moment to appreciate the actress.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors gave a shout out to Angela Bassett at the #Oscars. “Hey Auntie, we love you.” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NwMn0HkbTl — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 13, 2023

Bassett was indeed looking stunning at the Oscars, rocking a stunning purple dress.

Angela Bassett – Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The legendary actress was up for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the Marvel sequel, but lost the prize to Jamie Lee Curtis, who won for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. It was the first nomination for both.

After her loss, Bassett appeared visibly disappointed, as many viewers noted on Twitter.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023