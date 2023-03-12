Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson really are best pals.

The “Jungle Cruise” co-stars were both at the Oscars on Sunday night to present an award and they were clearly having fun with the reunion.

A casual moment backstage between Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. #Oscars95 Photo Credit: @msayles pic.twitter.com/ExkLI4EB46 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

In photos captured behind-the-scenes at the awards show, The Rock was seen sitting on Blunt’s lap, both mugging for the cameras.

The duo was at the show together to present the award for Best Animated Feature film, with a jokey bit about Johnson’s passion for the art of animation.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” won the prize.