Lady Gaga gave a performance that had people talking.

On Sunday night, the singer took the stage at the Oscars to sing the Best Original Song nominee “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Gaga opened the performance, sitting on a stool, delivering a speech, “I wrote this song with my friend, BloodPop, for the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, in my studio basement. It’s deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life.”

She added, “And we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside,” appearing visibly emotional.

Gaga then launched into a very stripped down rendition of the song, bringing her full vocal power for the performance.

On Twitter, the performance had viewers talking, with many puzzled by her describing the song for the action movie as “deeply personal.”

Others praised the performance and the stripped down production.

Gaga ended up losing the Oscar to the song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”.