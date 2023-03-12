Click to share this via email

Lady Gaga gave a performance that had people talking.

On Sunday night, the singer took the stage at the Oscars to sing the Best Original Song nominee “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Gaga opened the performance, sitting on a stool, delivering a speech, “I wrote this song with my friend, BloodPop, for the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, in my studio basement. It’s deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life.”

She added, “And we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside,” appearing visibly emotional.

Gaga then launched into a very stripped down rendition of the song, bringing her full vocal power for the performance.

On Twitter, the performance had viewers talking, with many puzzled by her describing the song for the action movie as “deeply personal.”

lady gaga calling the top gun song “deeply personal for me" pic.twitter.com/q7AeRTMpYr — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) March 13, 2023

Others praised the performance and the stripped down production.

lady gaga giving full open mic energy at the oscars like you don't understand i'm obsessed — Chris Murphy (@christress) March 13, 2023

lady gaga basement session — josh lewis (@thejoshl) March 13, 2023

everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQovRbZ8ZG — allure (@allurequinn) March 13, 2023

Gaga ended up losing the Oscar to the song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”.