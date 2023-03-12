Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lady Gaga is always ready to burst into action.

While walking the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday night, the Best Original Song nominee rushed to assist a photographer who’d tripped and fallen.

READ MORE: Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Delivers Stripped Down, Emotional Performance Of ‘Top Gun: Maverick Song’

In video shared to social media, the photographer could be seen tripping over, with Gaga immediately jumping to assist him and make sure he was okay.

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

The photographer was quickly back up on his feet, appearing to thank the singer before getting right back to work.

READ MORE: New Picture Of Lady Gaga In ‘Joker 2’ Hits The Internet Before Oscars Appearance

Later in the evening, Gaga took the stage to perform the nominated song “Hold My Hand” from the film “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The performance generated plenty of buzz on social media for its stripped-back production.