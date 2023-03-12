Malala Yousafzai is staying out of the “Don’t Worry Darling” drama.

During the Oscars on Sunday night, host Jimmy Kimmel went through the audience to do some crowd work, asking celebrities questions from fans.

Stopping by the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s seat, he asked her, “Malala, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

“I only talk about peace,” Malala joked in return.

Jimmy Kimmel: “Malala, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” Malala Yousafzai: “I only talk about peace.” pic.twitter.com/88bxEVt3Ye — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

The joke was a reference to the drama surrounding Styles and Pine on the press tour for “Don’t Worry Darling”.

What became known online as #SpitGate occurred during the Venice Film Festival premiere of the film, when Styles walked over to Pine’s seat and appeared to spit on him, with Pine seemingly acting shocked.

Recently, Pine addressed the speculation about the moment.

“Harry did not spit on me,” he said, in an interview with Esquire. “Harry’s a very kind guy. … I’m flying back from Venice and I’m sleeping, having a great time on the plane, I love planes, and [my publicist] wakes me up in a, you know, state and said, ‘We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice.’ And I was like, ‘About what?’ ‘About Harry spitting on you,’ which I had no idea what happened.”