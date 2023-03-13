Celebs gathered at the Dolby Theatre in California on Sunday night to celebrate the best of films at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmey Kimmel went (incident-less, as Kimmel highlighted at the end of the show) with strong punchlines, emotional performances, tear-jerking speeches by winners and foot-tapping dance performance.

Here are some top moments from the Oscars, this year:

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About The Will Smith Slap (Of Course)

Host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Will Smith’s actions last year in his opening monologue.

“We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” he began. “So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.”

Pregnant Rihanna Stuns On The Red Carpet & Performs “Lift Me Up”

Rihanna turned heads and dropped jaws as she elegantly walked the red carpet in a stunning sheer black Alaïa gown while pregnant with her second child. She later performed “Lift Me Up” in the night during the ceremony as A$AP Rocky adorably lifted his glass in support.

Rihanna at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) — Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Hugh Grant’s Awkward Moment

Grant’s excruciatingly awkward interview on the champagne carpet went viral as he seemed less than enthusiastic about attending this year’s awards show. When asked who he was most excited to see tonight the actor responded: “No one in particular.”

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

‘Hi Auntie’

“Creed III” co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors were presenting the Best Cinematography award when they gave a brief shout-out to Angela Bassett. “Hey Auntie, we love you,” they said, paying respects to the Oscar-nominated actress.

Jimmy Kimmel & The Donkey

Jenny, who played the donkey in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” graced the Oscars stage wearing a bedazzled emotional support animal vest. “Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey,” host Jimmy Kimmel said. “At least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. ()

Cocaine Bear’s Oscar Moment

Elizabeth Banks brought the titular creature from her “Cocaine Bear” to present — but unlike the movie, which featured an entirely CGI bear, this was clearly some guy in a suit.

Elizabeth Banks and Cocaine Bear speak onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. — Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s Last Minute Performance

After initially planning not to attend this year’s ceremony, Lady Gaga made a last-minute switch and decided to perform the Oscar-nominated “Take My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”. The performance was stripped back than what Lady Gaga typically sports, with the actress and musician wearing little to no makeup and a black T-shirt and jeans.

Lady Gaga — Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“Naatu Naatu” Performance

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone introduced the performance of Best Original Song nominee “Naatu Naatu” from the Telegu-language “RRR.” The performance was extremely high energy and featured dozens of dancers and vocals from Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Happy Birthday At Oscars

An impromptu performance of “Happy Birthday” was conducted on the Oscar stage on Sunday night to celebrate the 31st birthday of “Irish Goodbye” actor James Martin. Martin has Down syndrome, and his awe-inspiring story from Starbucks barista to the Oscars has warmed the hearts of many.

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional Winning Best Actor

Brendon Fraser took home the big win in the Best Actor category for his riveting performance in “The Whale”. During his acceptance speech, the 54-year-old actor became notably teary-eyed as he thanked the studio A24 and the director Darren Aronofsky for “throwing him a creative lifeline.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Brendan Fraser, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for “The Whale,” poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) — Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh Becomes First Asian To Win Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history as the first Asian to win in the Best Actress category. Yeoh said the award was for “all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight.” “This is the beacon of hope and possibility. Dreams do come true,” she added. “And ladies: don’t let anybody ever tell you, you are past your prime.”

Michelle Yeoh — Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” Wins Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” took home a whopping 7 out of their 11 nominations, proclaiming the film as the big winner of the night. Ultimately the cast and crew took home the coveted Best Picture category at the end of Hollywood’s biggest night.