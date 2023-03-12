Introducing Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh.

On Sunday night, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star took home the award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

Yeoh said the award was for “all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight.”

“This is the beacon of hope and possibility. Dreams do come true,” she continued. “And ladies: don’t let anybody ever tell you you are past your prime.”

She also dedicated the award to her 84-year-old mother, who she said was watching the awards at home in Malaysia, and moms all over the world. Janet Yeoh watched her daughter win an Oscar from a live viewing event at a cinema in Kuala Lumpur.

Janet Yeoh, second right, mother of Michelle Yeoh, celebrates after her daughter won in the best actress category during the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, as seen in a live view event at a cinema in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 13, 2023. — AP Photo/Vincent Thian

With the win, Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress, and only the second woman of colour, after Halle Berry.