Elizabeth Banks walks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Elizabeth Banks very nearly took a tumble as she presented the award for Best Visual Effects at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night.

The “Cocaine Bear” director made her way on to the stage before tripping on the hem of her dress. After looking a little shocked, she was joined by the beast from her movie in what turned out to be a pretty chaotic few minutes.

Banks told the bear, “Oh, my God — he tripped me.”

She then told the crowd, “I recently directed the film ‘Cocaine Bear’. Without visual effects, this is what the bear would look like.”

Banks continued, “It’s terrifying, stop it. No director wants to deal with this. What are you doing? Stop it, put your paw down, are you trying to score right now? You need to wait for the after party like everybody else.”

She then apologized for losing her voice before announcing the nominees in the category.

Banks shared, “Visual effects — sorry my voice — can enhance any story and are an incredible tool for filmmakers like me.

“Without visual effects, ‘Cocaine Bear’ would have been some actor in a bear suit, probably on cocaine.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” ended up winning the award, beating “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “The Batman”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Top Gun: Maverick”.