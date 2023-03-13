Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford

Fans’ hearts were melting.

On Sunday night, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” took home the Oscar for Best Picture, and during the celebratory moment, a big reunion occurred.

Presenting the final award of the night was Harrison Ford, who gave his “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” co-star Ke Huy Quan a big hug as he got on stage with the rest of the “Everything Everywhere” cast and crew.

INDIANA JONES & SHORT ROUND HARRISON FORD AND KE HUY QUAN 1984 & 2023#Oscars pic.twitter.com/uVqKBXTN8i — Geek Zone 🍿 #Oscars #Oscars95 (@GeekZoneGZ) March 13, 2023

“Indiana Jones” fans were loving the emotional moment, bringing the two actors back together after nearly 40 years.

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan- Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The two actors seemed genuinely happy to see each other onstage at the Oscars.

On Twitter, fans were absolutely loving the reunion as well.

Ke Huy Quan hugging Harrison Ford on stage after EEAO won Best Picture pic.twitter.com/jyPxXZWIh7 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2023

oh my god, Ke Huy Quan immediately running up and hugging Harrison Ford 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y3K5iD2VNg — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 13, 2023

HARRISON FORD PRESENTING AN OSCAR TO KE HUY QUAN. RIVER OF TEARS pic.twitter.com/1gq4uXPgGI — k • 🐯⚖️ (@ripleysdaya) March 13, 2023

Key Huy Quan ended the #Oscars by reuniting with Harrison Ford on stage as "Everything Everywhere" won best picture. Ford championed his "Indiana Jones" co-star Quan all awards season: “I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹https://t.co/A0bKMbloAp pic.twitter.com/DTwa17C9Dp — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) March 13, 2023

Quan was only a kid when he starred alongside Ford in the blockbuster sequel, his first acting credit.

Earlier that evening, Quan had won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Everything Everywhere”, an emotional moment in its own right.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” Quan said, accepting the award. “They say stories like these only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me.”

He added, “I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife, Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”

After starring in “Temple of Doom”, Quan appeared in other classics like “The Goonies”, and later in 1992’s “Encino Man”, which would be one of his last major roles until “Everything Everywhere” brought him back into the spotlight 30 years later.

During that period, Quan shifted his focus behind the scenes, working as an assistant and stunt coordinator on a number of films.