So who didn’t make the cut? There was a bit of an uproar online on Sunday over the late stars who didn’t end up featured in the 2023 Oscars “In Memoriam” segment.

While this year’s tribute to those stars we’ve lost was moving and emotional — featuring a tearful introduction from John Travolta and a powerful performance of “Calling All Angels” by Lennt Kravitz — glaring omission of some big-name stars shook up some viewers at home.

Anne Heche — who died following a fiery car crash in August at the age of 53 — was not a part of the segment, despite her many film roles.

Also absent from the televised tribute was longtime film veteran Tom Sizemore — who died on Mar. 3, at age 61, two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm that left him hospitalized.

One of the most surprising omissions was that of Charlbi Dean, who died on Aug. 22 at age 32, given that dean has a prominent role in “Triangle of Sadness”, which was nominated for three Oscars at this year’s ceremony.

Other stars who were notably missing from the broadcast’s tribute segment included screen veteran Paul Sorvino, “Tremors” star Fred Ward, comedian Gilbert Gottfried, beloved comic actor Leslie Jordan, actress Cindy Williams, longtime journalist Barbara Walters and Lisa Marie Presley, who collaborated with director Baz Luhrmann on his Oscar-nominated biopic Elvis.

she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ — sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023

Pretty wild how Charlbi Dean from best picture nominee TRIANGLE OF SADNESS was missing from the In Memoriam segment: pic.twitter.com/Eqk2oCJJ6g — Reyna Cervantes (@Jfcdoomblade) March 13, 2023

The Oscars not including Sacheen Littlefeather in the In Memoriam section is so disrespectful after what they put her through. pic.twitter.com/jUUUrs77uS — Matt Acuña (@Acuna_Mattata) March 13, 2023

How could @TheAcademy not include Fred Ward during the In Memoriam segment?! That man deserved more respect! Even outside of #Tremors. They even left out Tom Sizemore, another #StampedeEntertainment alum who played Milo in Heart and Souls. #RIPFredWard @The95Oscars pic.twitter.com/TEq8Ni6xiU — The Tremors Saga (@thetremorssaga) March 13, 2023

Because The Academy left her out of their #InMemoriam; over 30 feature films, half of which were studio films. #AnneHeche, one of the most daring actors and a true trailblazer. #Oscars2023 #AcademyAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/ZpiLYCJzen — Adam J. Yeend (@AJYeend) March 13, 2023

I was also shocked to see Anne Heche excluded from the #Oscars In Memoriam. She struggled her entire life with severe mental health & substance use issues related to early childhood trauma. Tabloids tore her apart when she came out as bi. She died in August at the age of 53. pic.twitter.com/Iw77IQXfUg — Mae Murray (@maeisafraid) March 13, 2023

Tom Sizemore — again, Spielberg is RIGHT THERE! a major name to have forgotten pic.twitter.com/CE6BYUizDc — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) March 13, 2023

In an effort to defend their choices, and honour all the stars who have died this past year, the show directed viewers to the longer In Memoriam tribute on their website, but many fans were confused and upset about the decisions that went into choosing who to honor during the show itself.

