Kate Hudson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

A reporter wrongly told Kate Hudson she’d won an Oscar while covering the 2023 ceremony on Sunday.

The ABC red carpet presenter told the actress, “Kate, you know what it’s like to win an Oscar.”

Despite the mishap, Hudson politely smiled and responded: “I have never won an Oscar.”

The star, who was up for an Academy Award back in 2001 for her role as Penny Lane in “Almost Famous”, then laughed, “But I’ve been nominated!”

“I gave you one in my head!” the presenter replied, as Hudson added, “I’m sure it’s amazing!”

Hudson’s recent movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was up for the Best Adapted Screenplay award at Sunday’s ceremony, but lost out to “Women Talking”.

That wasn’t the only talked-about moment on the Oscars red carpet, with arguably the most awkward interview of the night going to Hugh Grant.

While chatting to Ashley Graham, Grant gave short answers and just seemed uninterested as she asked him about the Oscar-nominated “Glass Onion”, what he was wearing, and more.