John Travolta got emotional as he paid a sweet tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John while introducing the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday.

The actor, who famously played Danny Zuko alongside Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson in the 1978 flick “Grease”, told the audience: “In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love.

“Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we’ve lost who’ve dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera. Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us.”

“They’ve touched our hearts. They’ve made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” Travolta added, referencing Newton-John’s hit song.

The actress passed away on August 8, 2022 at age 73 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta in “Grease”, 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)

During the emotional segment, Lenny Kravitz performed the song “Calling All Angels”.

The ceremony paid tribute to late stars including Ray Liotta, Angela Lansbury, James Caan, Raquel Welch, Kirstie Alley, Robbie Coltrane, Louise Fletcher and Burt Bacharach.