Hugh Grant had a choice description for himself during the Oscars on Sunday night.

The actor playfully called himself “basically a scrotum” while presenting the award for Production Design alongside Andie MacDowell.

The moment was a reunion for the two actors. They starred in the romantic comedy “Four Weddings and a Funeral” in 1994. Grant took a joking jab at his appearance while complimenting MacDowell’s.

Grant stated that his appearance reminded everyone of the “vital importance” of using moisturizer, adding that, unlike MacDowell, he has never moisturized in his life.

Grant then gestured towards his former co-star before complimenting: “Still stunning.” He then pointed to his own face and quickly stated: “Basically a scrotum.”

Grant’s comments were met with comedic approval on Twitter. One user said: “I’m sorry, but Hugh Grant comparing himself to a scrotum was the biggest laugh I’ve had so far at the Oscars.”

Another user said, “Hugh Grant’s scrotum joke almost makes up for that hellishly awkward red carpet interview.”

Grant earned mixed responses to his painfully awkward champagne carpet interview with “Countdown” co-host Ashley Graham earlier in the evening. The actor appeared less than enthusiastic about attending Hollywood’s biggest night.

The actor’s responses during his interview went viral. At one point, when Graham asked him who he was most excited to see win, he bluntly responded: “No one in particular.”