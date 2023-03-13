Michelle Yeoh is proudly making history at the 2023 Oscars.

The 60-year-old Malaysia-born actress became the first Asian woman ever to win the award for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

“This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation,” said the actress to a reporter following her prolific win.

The actress described her massive win as a moment where she “Kung Fu’d” the glass ceiling.

“I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling,” she continued. “I Kung Fu’d it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard.”

She continued to highlight her victory as a moment for all minorities.

“It’s not just the Asian community,” she continued. “This is for the Asian community and anyone who has been identified as a minority.”

The actress then emphasized the importance of never giving up on dreams.

“Light that fire in your soul and stay on the path. Believe. Dare to dream. Because if you don’t dream, it’s impossible,” she reminded, saying the best thing her mother taught her was confidence. “Nothing is impossible. Look at me, I’m here.”