Hailey Bieber arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Hailey Bieber hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night amid ongoing Selena Gomez “feud” rumours.

Hailey looked stunning in a Saint Laurent black gown as she posed for photographers at the star-studded bash, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

The supermodel’s appearance came amid weeks of rumours about there being alleged drama between her and her husband Justin’s ex Selena.

Backlash got so bad that the crowd could be heard chanting “F**k Hailey Bieber” in a video of Justin performing as a surprise guest during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud California last weekend.

Hailey was previously accused of mocking Selena in videos on TikTok, with Justin recently being criticized for party favours he handed out at his 29th birthday bash, featuring an inscription many took to be a shot at Selena.

“I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted,” the inscription had read.

Amid the controversy, footage of Hailey mocking Taylor Swift on “Drop the Mic” resurfaced, as well.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Selena commented on the video at the time, adding to feud rumours.