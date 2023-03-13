Angela Bassett fans are supporting the actress after her reaction to losing the Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star refrained from smiling or standing up to congratulate Jamie Lee Curtis on her Oscar victory on Sunday night when it was announced that Curtis won the award for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Compared to fellow nominees Kerry Condon and Stephanie Hsu, the 64-year-old Bassett looked visibly disappointed when she did not win the award.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Some Twitter fans slammed Bassett’s reaction, labelling her as a “sore loser” for not cheering on Curtis’ victory. However, others are now defending the “American Horror Story” actress.

“Angela Bassett is allowed to be visibly disappointed that she didn’t win the Oscar,” one user said.

Please shut up. Angela Bassett has been snubbed for an Oscar decades, she’s not allowed to feel or look disappointed? https://t.co/K0l3FmweuJ — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett is allowed to be visibly disappointed that she didn't win the Oscar. Stop calling black women bitter and not classy for being human. She didn't disparage Curtis in any way. — ZAK (@Zakiyyah6) March 13, 2023

I actually appreciate that Angela didn’t put on a face for the sake of being a “good sport.” I think as Black women, especially in the arts, we so often feel we aren’t allowed to show disappointment; but that’s a shared human emotion that shouldn’t have to be suppressed. #Oscars — Melessie Clark (@Melessieee) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett didn't need to clap for being snubbed, and Tems doesn't need to tone down her wardrobe. Check your misogynoir. — E.P. Jones (@epjones1983) March 13, 2023

Another praised Bassett’s authentic reaction, writing: “I actually appreciate that Angela didn’t put on a face for the sake of being a ‘good sport.'”

A third user noted Curtis’ reaction to losing the Golden Globe to Bassett in the same category earlier this year, stating: “I didn’t see y’all talking s**t back then.”

Later in the night, “Creed III” co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors subtly comforted Bassett by shouting her out, saying: “Hey Auntie, we love you” as they announced the award for Best Cinematography.