Rainn Wilson, former star of the hit TV series “The Office”, said there is “an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood” following the eighth episode of “The Last Of Us”.

The episode showcases the main character Ellie meeting a group of survivors led by a Bible-reading preacher who turns out to be a terrifying, murderous villain.

The episode caused Wilson to reflect on his perspective, writing on Twitter: “I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood.”

started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind? — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 11, 2023

Wilson, who played the beloved character Dwight Schrute in “The Office”, further explained his opinion.

“As soon as the David character in “The Last of Us” started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”

Wilson’s criticism of Hollywood occurs during a gust of criticism surrounding the Oscars and their lack of diversity. Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis even urged the Academy to begin rewarding actors in genderless categories.

Wilson’s tweet attracted much positive attention, with many agreeing with his perspective.

One user wrote that the “defamation of Christianity” has become one of Hollywood’s “unoriginal and tired” clichés.

Wilson’s “My Super Ex-Girlfriend” castmate Stelio Savante aligned his views with the actor, writing: “But unfortunately, Christophobia and Christophobic sentiment are alive and well in our industry.”