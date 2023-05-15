Click to share this via email

“The Bear” is coming back.

On Monday, the official trailer dropped for the second season of the hit, highly acclaimed series starring Jeremy Allen White.

At the end of the show’s first season, White’s character Carmy closed his restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, in order to open something new.

The trailer opens Carmy describing his intentions for the big new renovation, saying, “This is coming from a place of wanting to start fresh and clean.”

As work gets going on the restaurant’s facelift, the characters begin putting together a new “chaos menu,” hiring new cooks, dealing with personal problems and more.

The new 10-episode season also brings back stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Earlier this year, White won the Golden Globe for Best Actor In a TV Comedy Series for his performance in the show.

“The Bear” season 2 premieres June 22.