Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Bear” is coming back.

On Sunday night, the first teaser trailer dropped for the second season of the hit, highly acclaimed series starring Jeremy Allen White.

READ MORE: Jeremy Allen White Admits ‘The Bear’ Fans Have One Major Issue With The Show

At the end of the show’s first season, White’s character Carmy closed his restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, in order to open something new.

The teaser sees the characters from the show all packing up and moving out of the restaurant as a sign on the door says they’re closed.

“It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth,” reads the caption on the teaser’s YouTube post.

READ MORE: ‘Fatal Attraction’ Teaser: Joshua Jackson Has A Dangerous Encounter In Paramount+ Series

The new 10-episode season also brings back stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Earlier this year, White won the Golden Globe for Best Actor In a TV Comedy Series for his performance in the show.

“The Bear” season 2 premieres in June.