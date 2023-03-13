Ruth E. Carter has made Oscar history.

The costume designer is officially the first Black woman to win two Oscars in the award show’s history.

Carter, 62, took home the trophy for Best Costume Design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. She previously won the gold award in 2019 for the first “Black Panther” film.

The costume designer emotionally dedicated her victory to her late mother, Mabel Carter, who recently died. She shouted out Chadwick Boseman, calling on him to watch over her mother.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman. She endures. She loves. She overcomes. She is every woman in this film. She is my mother. This past week Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of mom.”

She later explained to reporters the significance of her history-making win as the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

“I wanted to be a costume designer,” she said. “I studied. I scraped. I dealt with adversity in the industry that sometimes didn’t look like me and I endured. I feel that this win opens the door for other young costume designers that may not think that this industry is for them and hopefully they’ll see me, and they’ll see my story and they’ll think they can win an Oscar, too.”