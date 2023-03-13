Click to share this via email

Brendan Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser and Leland Francis Fraser attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Brendan Fraser turned his first Oscars win into a family celebration on Sunday.

The proud dad posed for photographers with his figurine next to his sons Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, at the glamorous Vanity Fair after party.

The trio also posed for some snaps with Fraser’s girlfriend Jeanne Moore, who donned a bright blue off-the-shoulder gown for the occasion.

Leland Fraser, Holden Fraser, Brendan Fraser, and Jeanne Moore attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty)

Jeanne Moore, Brendan Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser and Leland Francis Fraser attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fraser, who shares the boys with his ex-wife Afton Smith, took home the Best Actor gong at the star-studded ceremony for his role in “The Whale”.

He beat Austin Butler of “Elvis”, Colin Farrell of “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Paul Mescal of “Aftersun”, and Bill Nighy of “Living” to win the gong.

“I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me,” Fraser said when accepting the honour.

“I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement,” he added.

The Vanity Fair bash was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Art and also saw the likes of Hailey Bieber, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and more in attendance.

