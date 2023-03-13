Home is where the heart is.

After weeks of hunting for a new place to reside, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed meeting with contractors at their lavish new home on Saturday. The power couple reportedly purchased the Pacific Palisades mansion for an astonishing $64 million.

Both Hollywood heavyweights kept their looks casual, with Lopez rocking a loose-fitting, white turtleneck sweater and denim cargo pants while completing her look with a messy bun. Affleck kept things light in an open orange flannel shirt, black joggers and a pair of Air Jordans.

Jennifer Lopez — Photo: MEGA Agency

The couple toured the property with deeply invested facial expressions while keeping their phones close. The pair’s recent purchase follows the reported news that they pulled out of escrow on a $34.5 million mansion.

Lopez appeared to be leading the cause during the day as she conversed with the contractor and inspected the surrounding areas of the luxury home.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — Photo: MEGA Agency

The newlywed’s new home takes up 1.13 acres. It includes reportedly a gym, professional media room, game room, an elevator, and a massive backyard with a pool and fire pit area.

The A-listers currently have five children together, with Lopez sharing 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck sharing his three children — Seraphina, 17, Violet, 14, and Samuel, 11 — with ex Jennifer Garner.