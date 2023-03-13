Click to share this via email

There was an unexpected reunion of sorts at the Oscars this year.

At the annual Vanity Fair afterparty, Best Actor nominee Austin Butler was spotted with Sharon Stone, when his ex Vanessa Hudgens walked by.

Photos captured the moment, as Butler waved in the direction of the cameras.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler and Sharon Stone seen exiting the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party – Photo: TPG / BACKGRID

It did not appear that Hudgens stopped to say hello or chat with her ex, seeming to simply walk by as Butler and Stone carried on.

Butler and Hudgens first met in 2005 on the set of “High School Musical”. They started dating in 2011, and split up eight years later, in 2020.

The “Elvis” star is now dating Kaia Gerber, while Hudgens has been with professional baseball player Cole Tucker since 2021.