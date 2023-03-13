Ryan Seacrest’s last day on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has been revealed.

Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos is set to take over on Monday, April 17, with Seacrest’s last day being Friday, April 14.

The news was revealed on ABC’s “The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95″ on Sunday, with the show set to be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark”.

Ripa has hosted the show since 2001, while Seacrest joined in 2017, replacing Ripa’s previous co-host Michael Strahan.

At Sunday’s Oscars, Seacrest called his “Live” exit “bittersweet,” sharing: “We have such a great relationship and friendship and working relationship.

“And Mark is going to take over, and he and I have the same kind of relationship so it’s going to be an exciting last few weeks. I’m not done yet!”

Ripa continued: “We keep saying nothing will really change between the three of us. It’s just Ryan will get to have his coffee later.”

Seacrest previously said in a statement to People, “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.

“I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America,” he continued. “It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

