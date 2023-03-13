Pedro Pascal is a very proud brother.

On Sunday night, the star of “The Last of Us” walked the Oscars red carpet with his sister, Javiera Balmaceda, who had a film nominated that evening.

Currently the creative lead for Amazon Originals in Spanish-speaking Latin America, Balmaceda was at the Oscars in support of the Prime Video film “Argentina 1985”, which was nominated for Best International Feature.

Talking about getting the film off the ground, Balmaceda told Variety in 2021, “It’s exciting to be part of such an ambitious project that will take audiences on a journey through a pivotal point in Argentina’s history.”

The film tells the real-life story of how a public prosecutor and his team decided to prosecute heads of Argentina’s military dictatorship, considered at the time the biggest prosecution of war crimes since the Nuremberg Trials in 1946.

In the end, the film lost the Oscar to “All Quiet On the Western Front”.

Pascal, who was also a presenter during the ceremony, proudly posed for photos with his sister on the red carpet.