Sean Astin is showing love to his old co-stars.

On Sunday night, the “Lord of the Rings” star celebrated Oscar wins by Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, who he acted with on multiple multiple projects.

Quan’s win, for Best Supporting Actor in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, came early in the evening, and Astin tweeted about being “over the moon” for him.

always with dignity, grace, loyalty, hope, joy & inspiration…. A forever moment Ke… I’m so happy, proud and over the moon… CONGRATULATIONS. Well earned!!!! https://t.co/SNeqK1DAJj — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 13, 2023

Astin had starred with Quan as a child in the ’80s classic “The Goonies”. Both actors also appeared in 1992’s “Encino Man”, which starred Fraser.

When Fraser won his award for Best Actor in “The Whale”, Astin fired off another congratulatory tweet, calling it “a triumph of a performance by a gargantuan talent…and a very decent human being.”

Brendan…a triumph of a performance by a gargantuan talent…and a very decent human being… I’m moved and incredibly happy for you… Well deserved and well earned… CONGRATULATIONS!!!! https://t.co/XIQ3kpQXmy — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 13, 2023

He then shared a tweet with the caption, “Never a doubt…” and a still of Fraser and Quan together in “Encino Man”.

Quan and Fraser had a reunion at the Oscars after winning their awards.

Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser – Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

They also posed for photos together with fellow acting category winners, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, who both also won for their performances in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.