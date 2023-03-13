Click to share this via email

An eye-catching fashion choice is not sitting well with some Oscar watchers.

On Sunday night, 27-year-old singer-songwriter Tems attended the Academy Awards, where she was nominated Best Original Song.

She was nominated alongside Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their song “Lift Me Up”, from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

But while her nomination was a big deal, it was her outfit that got all the attention.

Tems arrived on the red carpet wearing a white gown designed by Lever Couture, with a notably large white lace headpiece.

Posing for photos, the dress was a stunner, but inside the auditorium, viewers were a bit concerned the headpiece may have been too big.

As some on Twitter pointed out, the headpiece appeared to be causing problems for the people sitting nearby, including a man sitting next to her, who appeared to be leaning out of the way to get a view.

Hate to be the brother next to Tems in the Oscar audience. Fighting for his life. pic.twitter.com/CFG2v0eXAm — Eric Hinton (@NBCericlhinton) March 13, 2023

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

Canadian actor Devon Sawa shared a photo on Twitter, saying that he was sitting behind Tems.

“Good news is, I’m at the Oscars,” the joked. “Bad news is I can’t see a thing.”