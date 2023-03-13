Austin Butler and his girlfriend Kaia Gerber made a stunning appearance at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 31-year-old Oscar nominee swapped his black Saint Laurent tuxedo for another Laurent look. At the same time, Gerber, 21, dazzled in a shiny Celine dress which exposed some leg on the arrival carpet.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber — Photos (L-R): Karwai Tang/WireImage, Lionel Hahn/Getty

Despite losing his Best Actor nod to Brendan Fraser, the “Elvis” actor still managed to find time to celebrate with his supermodel girlfriend at the notorious afterparty.

“Elvis” was nominated for eight awards at Sunday night’s ceremony but did not take home any wins.

Gerber did not attend the Oscars with Butler, who instead wanted to walk the champagne carpet with his best friend, James Farrell. Butler further explained the decision while speaking with “Countdown” co-host Ashley Graham on the carpet.

“I’ve got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent,” he told Graham. “And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight.”

Gerber and Butler have reportedly been seeing each other since December 2021.