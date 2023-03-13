Click to share this via email

The 2023 Razzie Awards winners are in.

Before the gongs were given out for the best flicks at Sunday’s 2023 Oscars, the Razzies honoured what they considered to be the worst.

“Blonde”, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, led this year’s noms with eight, while Machine Gun Kelly’s “Good Mourning” nabbed seven, and “Blonde” ended up “winning” the Worst Picture award.

Despite “Elvis” winning multiple gongs over awards season, the Razzies handed Tom Hanks the Worst Supporting Actor “honour” for the movie.

Other big winners included “Morbius”, Disney’s “Pinocchio”, and… themselves.

For the first time ever, the parody awards gave themselves a gong following the backlash they received for nominating 12-year-old “Firestarter” star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category. The Razzies rescinded the nomination after users online accused them of bullying a child.

See the full list of winners below.

Worst picture

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst actor

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius (WINNER)

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst actress

The Razzies (WINNER)

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst remake/rip-off-/sequel

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst supporting actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius (WINNER)

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst supporting actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis (WINNER)

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst screen couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst screenplay

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius