The 2023 Razzie Awards winners are in.
Before the gongs were given out for the best flicks at Sunday’s 2023 Oscars, the Razzies honoured what they considered to be the worst.
“Blonde”, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, led this year’s noms with eight, while Machine Gun Kelly’s “Good Mourning” nabbed seven, and “Blonde” ended up “winning” the Worst Picture award.
Despite “Elvis” winning multiple gongs over awards season, the Razzies handed Tom Hanks the Worst Supporting Actor “honour” for the movie.
Other big winners included “Morbius”, Disney’s “Pinocchio”, and… themselves.
For the first time ever, the parody awards gave themselves a gong following the backlash they received for nominating 12-year-old “Firestarter” star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category. The Razzies rescinded the nomination after users online accused them of bullying a child.
See the full list of winners below.
Worst picture
Blonde (WINNER)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst actor
Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius (WINNER)
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst actress
The Razzies (WINNER)
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst remake/rip-off-/sequel
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst supporting actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius (WINNER)
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst supporting actor
Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis (WINNER)
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst screen couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis (WINNER)
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)
Worst director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning (WINNER)
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst screenplay
Blonde (WINNER)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius