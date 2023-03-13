Adam Levine, left, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. - Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/CP Images

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are making their first public appearance in a while.

People reports the married couple attended Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars Party on Sunday night, which was the first time they stepped out together after accusations of cheating rocked their relationship in September as well as the birth of their third child in January.

Prinsloo wore a gorgeous, floor-length, black sequin gown to the event while Levine was a proud husband at her side in an all-black suit.

READ MORE: Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable Pics From Daughter’s Birthday: ‘We Raged’

Adam Levine, left, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. – Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/CP Images

According to People, the Maroon 5 singer has been hard at work in earning his wife’s trust again and focusing on his band.

“He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate,” a Prinsloo source said at the time. “He admitted that he acted like an idiot.” The source added that the supermodel remained “100 percent committed to her family.”

READ MORE: Behati Prinsloo Posts 1st Pics With Husband Adam Levine Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

The two haven’t stepped out since welcoming their new daughter. Levine and Prinsloo also share 4-year-old Gio Grace and 6-year-old Dusty Rose.