Meghan Trainor’s friend may be dating her brother.

On Sunday, TikToker Chris Olsen shared a post on Instagram from his trip to Australia, and a couple of the photos have sparked dating rumours.

In the first pic, Olsen is seen hugging and kissing Ryan Trainor, the “All About That Bass” singer’s brother, while strapped up to go bungee jumping off a bridge.

In another photo, the pair are seen kissing while Olsen lies in the hand of a giant ape statue at an Australian zoo.

Meghan is also featuring in a couple of the photos, including one on the set of “Australian Idol”, on which she is serving as a judge this season, and another at a grocery store.

Olsen has shared a photo of him kissing Ryan before, on his birthday in 2022, with Meghan cheering them on in the background.

The new post, though, instantly fuelled dating rumours, with many fans stunned and excited.

“chris olsen to chris trainor real quick 💅slayy bestie,” wrote one follower.

Another added, “Imagine if him and Ryan are actually dating?! 😍”