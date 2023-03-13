Michelle Yeoh (L) at the Academy Awards. Janet Yeoh (R) watches her daughter accept the award in Malaysia.

Michelle Yeoh’s mother couldn’t be prouder at her history-making win at the Oscars.

The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star made history on Sunday night as she became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

Janet Yeoh celebrates after her daughter Michelle Yeoh won in the best actress category during the 95th Academy Awards. — Credit: AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Her 84-year-old mother, Janet, watched the ceremony with a huge crowd of supporters from Malaysia.

READ MORE: Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh Says She ‘Kung Fu’d’ Glass Ceiling

As Halle Berry read off Yeoh’s name, the crowd erupted in cheers and a few tears in the video captured by People.

The crowd congratulated the proud mother, reaching out to shake her hand and celebrate with her as her daughter made history.

Yeoh kept her family close in her heart as she thanked her mother in her acceptance speech and “all the moms in the world,” praising them as “really the superheroes.”

Janet Yeoh celebrates after her daughter Michelle Yeoh won in the best actress category during the 95th Academy Awards. — Photo credit: AP Photo/Vincent Thian

“And without them none of us would be here tonight,” the actress said, famously playing the mother Evelyn Wang that won her the award. “She’s 84, and I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now, in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, and I’m bringing this home to you.”

READ MORE: Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh Makes History As First Asian Woman To Win Best Actress

“And also, to my extended family in Hong Kong where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up, so I can be here today,” Yeoh added.