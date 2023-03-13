Tiger Woods is taking a stand against his ex.

On Monday, the golf pro filed court documents, obtained by Page Six, in which he argued against Erica Herman’s right to invoke U.S. federal legislation to nullify a non-disclosure agreement.

Referring to Herman as a “jilted ex-girlfriend,” the filing argues that she does not have a right to invoke the Speak Out Act because he had not committed sexual wrongdoing.

The law, which went into effect in December 2022, prevents the enforcement of NDAs in cases of sexual assault and harassment.

Herman had argued for the nullification of the NDA as part of her $30 million lawsuit against Woods, in which she alleges he broke an “oral tenancy agreement” by kicking her out of his home.

But in the suit, next to a box that asked, “does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse?” Herman had checked, “NO.”

In his response, Woods alleges that Herman is attempting to use the Speak Out Act to have her arguments heard in a public court, rather than the private arbitration mandated by their NDA.

“Ms. Herman’s position is utterly meritless,” the documents says. “It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect.”

He also claims in the filing that he provided Herman with “lodging and financial support” after they broke up on Oct. 13, 2022.

Woods and Herman first when public with their relationship in 2017.