Sarah Ferguson blasted “revolting cyberbullying” as she appeared on “SHERRI” on Monday.

The Duchess of York chatted to Sherri Shepherd about life in the royals, with the host asking her whether she thought it got harder for family members each generation in terms of struggling with mental health etc.

Fergie, who has been promoting her new book A Most Intriguing Lady, replied, “Diana and I… it was really bad. Really bad. It was all in print. And there was no social media. So you didn’t have the right to reply. It doesn’t get any worse, it’s still just as bad, but now you could reply. But then you have trolling, cyberbullying.

“That revolting cyberbullying. They just sit there and say, ‘Oh yeah, she’s fat today. Oh yeah, she’s redheaded and ugly today.'”

Sarah Ferguson, Sherri Shepherd on “SHERRI”. — SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury

Despite no doubt wanting to respond, Ferguson insisted that once you go down that road people will want answers to everything.

The Duchess, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986-1996, shared, “Then they start saying, ‘well you said that about that, why are you not answering that?'”

Fergie’s latest comments come after she said on “Good Morning America” that she felt “liberated” after the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death at age 96 on September 8, 2022.

She told Juju Chang, “I feel liberated. I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody.

“I’m really, truly authentic Sarah now,” she added.