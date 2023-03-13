Click to share this via email

Judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B, host Graham Norton and Vanessa Williams of "Queen of the Universe"

The universe’s biggest drag queen singing competition is back.

On Monday, Paramount+ revealed that season 2 of “Queen of the Universe” will premiere Friday, June 2, and shared a first-look clip.

The video features performers from around the world as a group singing the song “Queen of the Universe”.

“‘Queen of the Universe’ follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, and countries go head-to-head spotlighting their top talent,” the official description reads.

“Each episode will feature the world’s fiercest queens as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the Pop Diva Panel of judges in the hopes of being crowned the ‘Queen of the Universe’.”

Mel B is joining the judges panel, along with returning judges Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel.

Contestants Chloe V, Maxie, Viola, Aura Eternal, Love Masisi, Jazell Royale, Taiga Brava, Trevor Ashley, Militia Scunt and Miss Sistrata – Photo: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

The season 2 cast includes Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy), Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Jazell Royale (Orlando, Fla., U.S.), Love Masisi (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Maxie (Manila, Philippines), Militia Scunt (San Francisco, Calif., U.S.), Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel), Taiga Brava (Cancun, Mexico), Trevor Ashley (Sydney, Australia) and Viola (Coventry, England, U.K.).

“Queen of the Universe” is hosted by Graham Norton.