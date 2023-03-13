Eric Braeden, who’s starred as Victor Newman on “The Young and the Restless” for over 40 years, is spilling the tea on the history behind his iconic moustache.

Turns out, the reason why the 81-year-old, who first appeared on the popular CBS soap opera in 1980, has kept his famous bristles all these years had nothing to do with his iconic character.

“The reason I kept it is not for Victor Newman. I had done five ‘Gunsmoke’ [episodes],” Braeden tells ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey during our upcoming “50 Years of Young and the Restless” TV special.

“And after the second [episode], John Mantley, the executive [producer] said, ‘We love you. We’d love to have you back, but a different character. Could you grow a moustache?’ I said, ‘Oh, okay’,” the actor explained, adding that “that’s where [the moustache] comes from,” the long-running Western TV series, not “Young and the the Restless”.

“Gunsmoke”, which starred James Arness, was an Emmy award-winning TV show that ran from 1955–1975. Meanwhile, this year “Young and the the Restless” is celebrating 50 years on air.

